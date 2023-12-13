Will Raghav’s silent departure from Kashmir might end his relationship with Pashminna in Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s 'Pashminna - DhaageMohobbatKe' narrates the heartwarming love story ofPashminna (Isha Sharma) andRaghav (Nishant Malkani) unfolding in the beautiful landscape of Kashmir. Their love story withstood a testing time as the viewers saw Avinash (Hiten Tejwani) trying to break the bond between the duo while Pashminna was struggling for her life in the hospital.

In the upcoming episodes, Raghav makes a crucial decision to return to Mumbai, opting to tie the knot with Aiiyesha (Krissann Barretto), leaving Pashminna behind. This decision comes to the fore when Avinash convinces Raghav to marry Aisha. This unexpected twist adds a layer of complexity to the storyline, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As Raghav charts a new course for his future, the consequences of his relationship with Pashminna become even more uncertain.

Nishant Malkani, who essays the role of Raghav, said,"A lot of misunderstandings have clouded Raghav's judgment. His actions, driven by heartbreak or perhaps jealousy, stem from the belief that Pashminna is in love with Paras, making him question his previous perceptions. Going back to Mumbai is his way of detachment, and I'm sure audiences will be eager to see how he finds his way back to Kashmir and his Pashminna."

Isha Sharma, who essays the role of Pashminna, said, “Pashminna has recently faced numerous challenges. From fighting for her life to advocating for Raghav, she was oblivious to the developments regarding her and Paras' wedding. Now, with Raghav leaving without a word, she finds herself drowning in uncertainty. This, I believe, will be a defining moment for Pashminna. Her once jolly and happy nature is bound to drastically change, and only time will reveal where this journey leads her and Raghav."

