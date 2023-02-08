Will Senapati successfully brainwash Dhruv against Tara and her family in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s unique time-travel love story ‘Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare’ has kept the audience engaged with its captivating story, endearing characters, and surprising turns. The show is heading towards an unexpected twist with a bunch of lies, deceit and misunderstandings leads to a growing distance between Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tara (Riya Sharma), keeping viewers hooked.

In the upcoming episodes, the storyline takes a turn as Senapati Samrat (Vineet Chaudhary) cunningly manipulates Dhruv, leading him to believe a distorted truth about his father, Ravi (Harsh Vasishtha). The unfolding plot builds intrigue and sets the stage for a dramatic confrontation between Dhruv and Tara. As the story progresses, Senapati Samrat executes the next step of his evil plan, driven by a hidden grudge against Tara's family. He slyly distorts Dhruv's perception of his father's past by planting seeds of doubt, suggesting that Tara's family concealed vital information about Ravi, Dhruv's long-lost father. A pivotal moment arises when Tara confronts Dhruv, sensing their growing distance. She pleads with him to listen to her side of the story, vowing to reveal the complete truth about Ravi.

Will Dhruv succumb to Senapati Samrat's influence and turn against Tara?

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said, “Dhruv is trapped in a web of lies and confusion. Senapati Samrat's evil plan is making him doubt his past and believe that Tara's family hid the truth about his father, Ravi intentionally. He is torn between trusting Samrat's words and seeking the truth. The journey ahead is full of surprises, and Dhruv is in a dilemma about whether to trust his partner, Tara or Senapati. Exciting twists and turns ahead; stay tuned.”

Vineet Chaudhury, who portrays the character of Samrat, said, “In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Senapati’s revenge intensifying as he chalks out a plan to twist the truth and make Dhruv doubt the ones he cares for. Playing the mastermind behind the deception adds layers of intrigue to the plot as my character Senapati is determined to brainwash Dhruv into believing that Tara and her family hid the truth about his father, Ravi. It will be thrilling for the audience to see how far Senapati can push Dhruv and whether his cunning tactics will succeed.”

