Will Shaleen Bhanot choose Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush over Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Actor Shaleen Bhanot, who has been a part of the TV industry for quite some time now, was recently in the news for participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

TellyChakkar has learned that Suryaputra Karn fame Shaleen is most likely joining the cast of Colorsâ€™ mythological show Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. The actor is in talks to depict the powerful character of Ravan.



We have heard that Shaleen will most likely choose Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush over Bigg Boss 13.



The actor will also soon be seen in Colorsâ€™ reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.



There were reports that Shaleenâ€™s ex-wife and actress Daljeet Kaur, who has wrapped up her shoot of Zee TVâ€™s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is likely to get locked in the house of Bigg Boss 13.



We tried reaching out to Shaleen, but he remained unavailable for a comment.



Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush is produced by Swastik Productions and stars Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania as Ram and Sita respectively.



Bigg Boss 13 is set premier from 29th September.