Will Shraddha finally reunite with Sia? Watch Kismat Ki Lakiron Se on Shemaroo Umang and witness the unexpected twist of fate

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 13:14
MUMBAI : Shemaroo Umang's popular show, "Kismat Ki Lakiron Se." The Drama reaches its peak as viewers witness the heart-wrenching separation of Shraddha and Abhay, driven apart by a painful misunderstanding. With each of them raising a daughter, Shraddha cares for Sanvi, her surrogate child, while Abhay looks after Sia, their biological daughter.

Sia is a pampered child spoilt with her father's love, she has started displaying concerning behavior, prompting Shraddha's deep concern for her well-being. Determined to provide the right upbringing, Shraddha embarks on a mission to swap her children, yearning to raise her own daughter in the right environment. Now, after six long years, Shraddha fearlessly enters the Tripathi house, coinciding with the family's joyous celebration of Bua ji's birthday and a Jagraata ceremony.

But fate takes an unexpected turn as a devastating fire breaks out, endangering the lives of Shraddha's precious daughters. In a moment of bravery, Shraddha becomes their guardian angel, risking everything to save them. The question that lingers is: Will Sia choose to be reunited with her mother, or will this incident ignite another intense conflict between Shraddha and Abhay?

Join us on this journey, immersing yourself in the captivating twists and turns of "Kismat Ki Lakiron Se." Don't forget to tune in to Shemaroo Umang every Monday to Saturday at 8 PM.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 13:14

