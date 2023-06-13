Will Tara discover her love for Dhruv in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara?

MUMBAI :Sony SAB, with first of its kind show ‘Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare,’ has brought to light a unique love story about two individuals, Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), who belong to two different eras. The show has captivated the audience with its compelling narrative and cute banters between Dhruv and Tara.

In the upcoming episodes of Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara, the air is filled with a sweet scent of blossoming love. As Mahaveer's (Krishna Bharadwaj) successful surgery brings a ray of hope and joy, it also becomes the catalyst for a profound connection between Dhruv and Tara. Amidst the tender moments and heartfelt conversations, Tara begins to realise her feelings for Dhruv, and fills her heart with affection. With each passing moment, the bond between Dhruv and Tara grows stronger, intertwining their souls in a love that transcends time itself. As viewers eagerly look forward to this captivating love story unfold, they are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of their journey.

What will happen when Maharaj and Maharani come to know about Tara’s feelings for Dhruv?

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said, “It's an incredible to see my character being embraced as a part of Tara's family in Rajmahal. The warmth and acceptance from everyone there truly makes Dhruv feel at home. Little does he know that while he's won the hearts of those around, Tara has started to develop feelings for him. It adds an exciting twist to the story, and I'm eager to see how Dhruv will react if Tara's affection for him becomes apparent. It's going to be an interesting journey of emotions and relationships.”

Riya Sharma, who portrays the character of Tara, said, “I have seen my character slowly evolving and experiencing the blossoming of emotions. Tara's feelings for Dhruv have started to develop, and it's been fascinating to portray her journey of falling in love. The chemistry between our characters has been endearing, and I can't wait for viewers to witness the beauty of Tara's emotions as her affection for Dhruv deepens.”