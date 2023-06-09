Will the mysterious Nayak join Tara’s Swayamvar in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara?

,Dhruv Tara

MUMBAI: Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare on Sony SAB has viewers hooked with a tale of romance and time travel, complete with surprising twists and turns. Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma's portrayal of Dhruv and Tara brilliantly captures the show’s theme, making it an engaging watch for its audience. Given Dhruv’s mysterious disappearance, Tara makes a bold decision of organizing her own Swayamvar, as she is confident that Dhruv will return on getting to know about her Swayamvar. However, in an unexpected turn of events, on the day of her first meeting with her suitors, Tara goes missing only to be brought back to the palace by an unidentified individual.

This interesting twist introduces Nayak, a mysterious and arrogant person who is always ready to fight and show off his physical strength. Nayak openly announces that he was the one to kidnap Tara and even brought her back as he wanted to join her Swayamvar. Infuriated at Nayak’s audacity, Mahaveer attacks him, but Tara intervenes and reluctantly lets Nayak participate. Tara senses a familiar connection in Nayak’s gaze and presence that reminds her of her past love Dhruv and while going through many emotions she tries to make sense of this new situation. 

How will Nayak’s entry into the Swayamvar impact the lives of Dhruv and Tara?

Ishaan Dhawan, who essays the role of Dhruv, said, “After playing Dhruv for a while now, getting to play Nayak has been an exhilarating challenge. Nayak's personality is in complete contrast to Dhruv’s and his rustic look has been nailed to perfection. The transformation takes about two hours each day, involving intricate makeup and costume details to create a character that is primitive and rudimentary. Nayak's entry brings an element of mystery and complexity to the storyline, and I can't wait for the audience to see how this unfolds.”

Tune in to watch Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM only on Sony SAB

Swayamvar Sony Sab Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare Ishaan Dhawan Riya Sharma Nayak Dhruv Tara TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 18:31

