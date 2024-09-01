Will the Stars align for Bigg Boss 17 contestants as Astrologer Prem Jyotish returns?

Prem

MUMBAI: Mumbai, India— Bigg Boss never fails to make waves! And this time it is out to make some waves in the heavenly skies - yet again after 2019 as they are set to announce the re-entry of the renowned astrologer Prem Jyotish. 

The creators of the show have always been successful in holding onto their audience’s attention and this year some of the contestants with revelations about their personal lives, relationships, and even household fights strewn across national television have kept audiences engaged and entertained.

Prem Jyotish is poised to grace the hallowed grounds of the BIGG BOSS House under these circumstances, ushering in an era of cosmic revelations and mystical insights on the show. With insights into Hindu Vedic Astrology and Numerology, Prem Jyotish's return promises to elevate this episode’s experience to unparalleled heights.

Bigg Boss offers a unique blend of reality television and entertainment to its viewers.  With Prem Jyotish, the maestro in decoding the stars and planetary alignments for his subjects, there seems to be the right fix in the mix for the tense contestants in the house as they progress in the journey and get closer to the final win.

Their diverse personalities and the dynamic environment with a mix of tasks, challenges, and interpersonal relationships have any case kept us hooked for 17 seasons running. 

The last time Prem Jyotish featured on Bigg Boss was during BB 13 where he delivered good news to some contestants about their future in their house while not-so-comforting news to some of the other contestants like Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh. 

In 2019, his presence within those walls resonated with cosmic energy, leaving an indelible mark on the show's history. The episode garnered high praise from none other than the show's iconic host, Salman Khan, who acknowledged and appreciated Prem Jyotish's stellar skills multiple times.

Salman Khan's acknowledgement has further heightened the intrigue, creating an environment where entertainment seamlessly intertwines with enlightenment.

COLORS is hosting a BIGG BOSS Contest in association with Prem Jyotish. Viewers are offered a chance to delve into the celestial realm, with prizes and an exclusive one-on-one session with the astrologer awaiting the fortunate winners. 

The episode featuring Prem Jyotish will be on Colors TV and Colors TV USA on 11th Jan, Thu, promising an exciting mix of entertainment and enlightenment.

Prem Jyotish recently gained fame through numerous television shows and weekly analyses of the zodiac in newspapers. His intuitive style of reading this chart enables him to provide solutions to any barriers obstructing a person's growth in their work, love, family, etc. 

As we await Prem Jyotish's return to the BIGG BOSS House, we are excited to see what top contestants like Vicky, Ankita, Munawar have in store this time as their predictions come out. Iss baar GAME nahin hoga sabke liye SAME to SAME, hai na?

