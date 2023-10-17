Will Yuvika be able to prove Shobhana as the culprit in Sony SAB's Vanshaj?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s family drama, Vanshaj, has been a rollercoaster ride focusing on the relationships and power struggles within the Mahajan family. With Anjali Tatrari's exceptional portrayal of Yuvika, the show has kept fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating each new twist in the story. In recent episodes, a shocking revelation comes to light as Yuvika uncovers that the mastermind behind her father Premraj's (Akshay Anand) murder is none other than her own grandmother, Shobhana (Kavita Kapoor).

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Yuvika's inner turmoil as she struggles with the truth and the challenging task of exposing her own grandmother. Haseena steps in as her guiding light, assisting her in coming to terms with the harsh reality that Shobhana's evil actions must be exposed. Yuvika, accompanied by both Haseena (Gulki Joshi) and Neil (Mohit Kumar), embarks on a mission to collect concrete evidence of Shobhana's role in Premraj's murder and her attempts to harm Yuvika. Whether Yuvika will be able to unveil Shobhana's true character to the world remains the big question.

Will Yuvika succeed in finding evidence that proves Shobhana is the murderer?

Anjali Tatrari, who essays the role of Yuvika Mahajan, said, “For Yuvika, the shock and disbelief are beyond words. The last person she expected to be the murderer is her own grandmother. Now, Yuvika is connecting the dots, and this revelation has filled her with a renewed determination to expose Shobhana and seek justice for her father. Now that Neil has forgiven her, Yuvika has two allies helping her find concrete proof to convince everyone. As the story unfolds, it will be exciting for the audience to witness her coming across a lot more shocking revelations.”

Gulki Joshi, who essays the role of Haseena Malik, said, “My character, Haseena, is here to be Yuvika's ally, her confidante. It's a lot like Krishna guiding Arjun in the Mahabharata. Together, they've identified the culprit as Shobhana, but the real challenge is proving her crimes to the family and to the world. This is the ultimate step in their quest for justice, and I promise it will be a rollercoaster of emotions with some truly shocking and unpredictable revelations that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”

