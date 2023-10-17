Will Yuvika be able to prove Shobhana as the culprit in Sony SAB's Vanshaj?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 10:30
Yuvika

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s family drama, Vanshaj, has been a rollercoaster ride focusing on the relationships and power struggles within the Mahajan family. With Anjali Tatrari's exceptional portrayal of Yuvika, the show has kept fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating each new twist in the story. In recent episodes, a shocking revelation comes to light as Yuvika uncovers that the mastermind behind her father Premraj's (Akshay Anand) murder is none other than her own grandmother, Shobhana (Kavita Kapoor).
In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Yuvika's inner turmoil as she struggles with the truth and the challenging task of exposing her own grandmother. Haseena steps in as her guiding light, assisting her in coming to terms with the harsh reality that Shobhana's evil actions must be exposed. Yuvika, accompanied by both Haseena (Gulki Joshi) and Neil (Mohit Kumar), embarks on a mission to collect concrete evidence of Shobhana's role in Premraj's murder and her attempts to harm Yuvika. Whether Yuvika will be able to unveil Shobhana's true character to the world remains the big question.

Will Yuvika succeed in finding evidence that proves Shobhana is the murderer?

Anjali Tatrari, who essays the role of Yuvika Mahajan, said, “For Yuvika, the shock and disbelief are beyond words. The last person she expected to be the murderer is her own grandmother.  Now, Yuvika is connecting the dots, and this revelation has filled her with a renewed determination to expose Shobhana and seek justice for her father. Now that Neil has forgiven her, Yuvika has two allies helping her find concrete proof to convince everyone. As the story unfolds, it will be exciting for the audience to witness her coming across a lot more shocking revelations.”

Gulki Joshi, who essays the role of Haseena Malik, said, “My character, Haseena, is here to be Yuvika's ally, her confidante. It's a lot like Krishna guiding Arjun in the Mahabharata. Together, they've identified the culprit as Shobhana, but the real challenge is proving her crimes to the family and to the world. This is the ultimate step in their quest for justice, and I promise it will be a rollercoaster of emotions with some truly shocking and unpredictable revelations that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”

Tune in to watch Vanshaj on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7 PM & 10 PM

Yuvika Shobhana Sony Sab Vanshaj Anjali Tatrari Premraj Akshay Anand Kavita Kapoor Gulki Joshi Haseena Neil Mohit Kumar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 10:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Dono actress Kanikka Kapur on her experience shooting for the movie, “When you go to their office, it really gives you the feel of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ as they do treat you like family.”
MUMBAI: Kanikka Kapur, a very talented actress who is known for her iconic show ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ season 2, has made...
Temptation Island India : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nia Sharma approached to be a part of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Hottie! Ve Fukrey actress Sanchi Rai is too hot to handle in these clicks
MUMBAI: Actress has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling dance movies in the movie Fukrey 3 title...
Exclusive: Oh No! Kumkum Bhagya actor Naveen Sharma gets stuck at Mumbai airport; narrates his ‘worst travel experience’
MUMBAI: There are many celebrities who have faced problems with airlines while travelling and have taken to their...
Keh Doon Tumhe: Shocking! Vikrant struggles to hide Ritu’s dead body
MUMBAI: Keh Doon Tumhein is a mystery-thriller romantic drama which was released on September 4, 2023, on Star Plus....
Will Yuvika be able to prove Shobhana as the culprit in Sony SAB's Vanshaj?
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s family drama, Vanshaj, has been a rollercoaster ride focusing on the relationships and power...
Recent Stories
Kanikka Kapur
Exclusive! Dono actress Kanikka Kapur on her experience shooting for the movie, “When you go to their office, it really gives you the feel of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ as they do treat you like family.”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Naveen
Exclusive: Oh No! Kumkum Bhagya actor Naveen Sharma gets stuck at Mumbai airport; narrates his ‘worst travel experience’
New shows 2023, New tv shows 2023, Sony SAB, COLORS, Dabangi, Aangan Apno Ka, Chaand Jalne Laga, Pashmina, Dori, Star Plus, Jhan
Must-Read! From Chaand Jalne Laga to Dabangi; these new fiction shows are coming to your TV screens soon
Kavya:
Audience Perspective: Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon is tackling very important societal issues of sexism and trauma in a very subtle way
Arjit Taneja
Exclusive! Arjit Taneja reveals if Aishwarya Sharma’s injury was a plus point for him in the final round and talks about his bond with Daisy Shah
Vashu Jain
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! “I have a reality show in pipeline but if its Bigg Boss Season 17, I can’t confirm anything as of now”, MTV Roadies Season 19 winner Vashu Jain
Kevina
KYA BAAT HAI! Child actress and Choti Sarrdaarni fame Kevina Tak aka Param's transformation is jaw-dropping