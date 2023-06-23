Will Yuvika be successful in clearing her father Premraj’s name from the scandal in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's highly awaited family saga, Vanshaj, immerses viewers in the luxurious and grand world of the Mahajan family. The show has delivers an engrossing plot that skillfully intertwines elements of family drama, political intrigue, and the intricate dynamics of a wealthy business dynasty. As the narrative unfolds, the audience are captivated as they witness Yuvika (played by the talented Anjali Tatrari) confront one of the most formidable trials of her life, forever altering her destiny.

With Yuvika returning to Rishikesh with her family, she finds herself facing a crucial decision that could potentially change the course of her family's life. Determined to prove her father Premraj's (Akshay Anand) innocence in the face of the blame thrust upon him, Yuvika takes a courageous step and decides to go back to Delhi. Filled with a sense of purpose and determination, Yuvika explains to her mother how she wants to uncover the truth and expose the real culprits behind her father’s defamation. However, Bhoomi, overwhelmed by worry and anger, dismisses Yuvika's idea.

Will Yuvika uncover the truth and redeem Premraj's name?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “Yuvika resolves that life can throw different challenges at her, but she cannot be defeated. She realizes she has to get to the bottom of the truth and redeem her father of the allegations that were put against him. Driven by this purpose to find the truth, Yuvika will soon embark on a journey to get justice while trying to decode her life as a Mahajan.”

