Winners Against All Odds: Star Plus and Rajan Shahi shine a spotlight on another beautiful story of and underdog with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 14:12
Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: It's well said that success never comes easy. The road to success is well-studded with challenges, adversities, and sacrifices. But the one who triumphs ahead of all dons the crown of a WINNER. Time and again, the world has witnessed such winners, and one such story that is on its way is of Vandana from Star Plus’s show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si who faces similar challenges in her journey due to her distinctive tone of voice. 

Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, is coming up with a show that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show will address the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice. With this show, Star Plus will once addresses the story of an underdog, striving to win in the face of adversity, in an effort to engage the audience with the narrative and inspire them. Be it Anupama who left her marriage and gave love a second chance, Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, who stood up for her rights and inspired women across the country, Star Plus has always made efforts through its shows to empower the women of today.

Superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol, are some prominent names who struggled and achieved success. It would appear to be a tale of fables, but legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan's inability to get an opportunity at All India Radio (AIR) due to his baritone voice was an unbelievable turn of events. But it is this very voice of his that has captivated and astounded the crowd and paved the way for him to become a living legend.

Rani Mukerji received harsh criticism for her unconventional looks and voice, due to which many believed that she did not fall into the league of Bollywood. But the Mardaani actress defied all expectations and ascended to stardom as one of the most popular starring ladies.

At the beginning of her career, Kajol was the target of criticism as well. The actress was criticised because of her skin tone and weight. Regardless of all the criticism, Kajol went on to achieve fame and popularity and is one of the most renowned celebrities in Bollywood.

People with unconventional traits often need to struggle due to the various hindrances of the society along their path. As can be seen in all these people though, the really great ones make these struggles their strengths and go on achieving success with unconventionalities. Will Vandana from Star Plus’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si be able to emerge victorious through all the obstacles in her path, and attain success through her unconventional and unique voice as well? 

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si produced by Rajan Shahi is all set to air from 21st August at 9pm on Star Plus.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 14:12

