From winning hearts in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaarian' to bagging roles back to back in daily soaps Utkarsh Gupta continues ruling hearts with his charisma on Star Plus's 'Rajjo'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 16:05
Utkarsh Gupta

MUMBAI: Utkarsh Gupta is tremendously talented in acting, modeling and dancing. He's been a source of inspiration and entertainment for his fans. He is currently starring in Star Plus's 'Rajjo' in the pivotal role of 'Chirag'. 

As a multi-talented actor and a well-rounded individual, Utkarsh Gupta brings his charm and unique personality to 'Chirag' on the show. From his days on 'Kaisi Yeh Yaarian' to working on 'Rajjo', he made a name for himself as the 'Chocolate boy' of television industry. While playing 'Chirag' on 'Rajjo', Utkarsh Gupta has once again proved himself with his portrayal of such a complex character. He plays the role of Arjun's brother who is a loner, but extremely fond of Arjun, played by Rajveer Singh. The way Utkarsh Gupta incorporates his magic into the role has made his fans crazy for more of 'Chirag'. 

Utkarsh Gupta talks about 'Chirag' on 'Rajjo' and his experience so far, "I have been blessed to be a part of a show like 'Rajjo'. My character of 'Chirag' is a complex one. Playing him has made me realize my potential and I sometimes like to experiment with my character too. His personality is very different from my own, so it's a challenging but adventurous role for me. I hope to explore more of the character and bring out the best of me."

'Rajjo' is making fans and viewers excited and curious with its intricate plot and interesting character development. 'Chirag', as a brother to Arjun, plays an important role in bringing a different emotion to light. We are extremely curious to see his story progress on the show. Will 'Chirag' help his brother keep 'Rajjo' safe from the evils of the world? 

To find out, tune in to 'Rajjo', every Monday to Saturday at 7 PM, only on Star Plus!

