Withness the sizzling chemistry of Avinash Mishra-Vrushika Mehta's in the music video Nazar Mila 2.0

14 Feb 2020 01:04 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Teri Galiyan is one of the popular shows of the small screen. Vrushika Mehta and Avinash Mishra's jodi is one of the most loved on-screen jodis of the Telly world.

After witnessing their beautiful chemistry in the show, the onscreen couple is all set to show their mind-blowing chemistry in their first music video together. 

The music video is titled Nazar Mila 2.0 and Avinash shared a small teaser of the same on his Instagram account. The few seconds of small clip has made us extremely curious about the video. Avinash and Vrushika's chemistry is simply beautiful and both look amazing together. 

Take a look at the video:

Nazar Mila is all set to be released today on the special occasion of Valentine's day. The video will be out at 1 pm. While Avinash and his team are extremely excited about it, we too can't wait to see this beautiful surprise.

Are you excited about Avinash and Vrushika's video? Tell us in the comments. 

