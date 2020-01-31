Witness the Fun-mance between Suyyash Rai and Yuzvendra Chahal on Zing Game On

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as one of India's shining cricket stars in limited overs format in recent times. The ace spin bowler is known for his quirky sense of humour and is known as the official funny man in the Indian cricket team. He runs his own show which he named after himself ‘Chahal TV’ where he gets chatty while spilling stories about his fellow team mates. Yuzvendra was recently invited to a gamified chat show Zing Game On where he left the audience in splits and filled the set with his funny one liners and antics. Suyyash Rai joined him as a surprise in the fan segment and doubled the fun. Suyyash is his childhood friend and his biggest cheer leader. Their chemistry was on fire and their non stop banter took the funny meter to a new height. They shared on how they are proud of each other and always have each other’s back.

The show witnessed some solid bromance, although Suyyash revealed on how Yuzi is like his younger brother. The highlight of this segment was a special song which Suyyash sang for Yuzi, which ignited the environment on the set where Karan even couldn’t stop himself from singing with Suyyash. It was an episode that celebrated friendship and brotherhood.