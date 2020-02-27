Witness the greatest show of all time – Penny Dreadful on Zee Café

MUMBAI: In ‘Penny Dreadful’ a frightening psychological thriller, some of literature’s most famously terrifying characters – including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray and iconic figures from the novel Dracula, all brilliantly reimagined in a whole new light – have become embroiled in Victorian London. The Emmy®, Golden Globe® and BAFTA® nominated series was created, written and executive produced by three-time Oscar® nominee John Logan (Hugo, The Aviator, Gladiator) and executive produced by Logan's Desert Wolf Productions, along with Oscar winner Sam Mendes (1917, American Beauty) and Pippa Harris (Revolutionary Road, Call The Midwife), both of Neal Street. Starting Thursday, March 5, 2020, the series is set to air weeknights at 10 PM on Zee Café as part of the channel’s ongoing property ‘Greatest Of All Time’.

The series is a psychological thriller filled with dark mystery and suspense, where personal demons from the past are stronger than vampires, evil spirits and immortal beasts.