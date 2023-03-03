Witness the high-voltage drama with Ira Sone’s entry in Kundali Bhagya

Witness the high-voltage drama with Ira Sone’s entry in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has always offered interesting twists and turns to its viewers. Shakti Arora, who plays the role of Arjun Suryavanshi in the show, has turned out to be the reason behind several ups and downs in Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and the Luthra family’s life. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how after a lot of drama, finally Preeta and Arjun got married. And now, this new chapter of their life will bring in loads of drama in the show!

#Preejun fans were ecstatic to see their favourite pair finally married. However, viewers will witness a blast from the past that will turn the world upside down for Preeta and Arjun. Popular actress Ira Sone will be entering the show and will be seen essaying the role of Nidhi Hinduja, who is the sister of Anjali Hinduja (Sonal Vengurlekar) and the ex-fiancée of Arjun. And now, Nidhi has come to Mumbai to sort out the misunderstandings and differences with Arjun. Ira Sone is excited about being a part of Kundali Bhagya as she is returning to television after 7 long years.

Talking about her entry, Ira Sone mentioned, “Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and being a part of it is a huge honour in itself. I am really happy to be back on television after 7 years, that too with such a big hit show on TV.  I’m playing the character of Nidhi, a positive and caring girl. She is madly in love with Arjun and always does what is best for him.  It is a challenging role and I truly hope the audience enjoys watching me on screen once again in this fresh and new avatar.”

While Ira is overjoyed to enter the show, it will be interesting to watch what happens when Nidhi sees Arjun and Preeta together! Will she accept their marriage and forgive Arjun? Or will there be a new twist in the tale with Nidhi’s entry?

To know more, tune in to Kundali Bhagya every Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

