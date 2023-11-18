Witness the sacred union of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati on COLORS’ 'Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 17:11
Lord Shiv

MUMBAI : COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ has won the hearts of viewers with its epic saga of love, duty, and sacrifice. Ram Yashvardhan, portraying Lord Shiv, and Subha Rajput, embodying Goddess Parvati, have taken the audience on a divine journey that now arrives at a huge milestone. In the current storyline of the show, the entire universe comes alive with the celebration of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati's grand wedding and will mark the beginning of the legendary tales of Ganesha, Maha Kali, and Kartikeya. 

Subha Rajput, who’s seen essaying the role of Goddess Parvati, says, " I feel incredibly blessed to be part of Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav. Playing the role of Goddess Parvati has been an experience that can’t be put into words. Authenticity in portraying this revered deity means connecting deeply with the audience on emotional and spiritual levels, going beyond mere acting. The union of Shiv and Parvati represents the divine harmony of masculine and feminine energies, symbolizing cosmic balance and unity. Preparing for the wedding scene has been a delightful process and the attention to detail by the entire team makes the wedding sequence look truly majestic and regal.”

Ram Yashvardhan, who’s seen essaying the role of Lord Shiv, says, ”I’m grateful for the love that has come by for the show. It is an honour to enliven the greatest deity for millions of believers. The sacred union of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati holds immense significance for the universe. It symbolizes not just love but also the balance between creator and nurturer. Many individuals have contributed to recreating this divine spectacle onscreen and I thank them for their hard work. Preparing for the wedding sequence made the entire team of the show look into the cultural nuances of the saga even more deeply. The audience’s support and appreciation are invaluable to me; this journey belongs to them as much as it belongs to the team that strives relentlessly to bring the show to the viewers."

Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav every Monday to Sunday at 8:00 p.m. only on COLORS.

Lord Shiv goddess Parvati TellyChakkar Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav Colors Subha rajput Ganesha Maha Kali Kartikeya Ram Yashvardhan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 17:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di: A gripping tale of resilience!
MUMBAI : Meet Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Lovingly called...
Witness the sacred union of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati on COLORS’ 'Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’
MUMBAI : COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ has won the hearts of viewers with its epic saga of love, duty, and...
COLORS’ ‘Doree’: Amar Upadhyay reveals why he’s proud of his real and reel daughter
MUMBAI : Shedding light on girl child abandonment, COLORS’ 'Doree' has grabbed viewers' attention with the story of a...
Hawwt! Netizens praises actress Disha Patani as she makes our head turns in an event, she is indeed looking supremely hot
MUMBAI : At actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting industry,...
Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a complete masala entertainer: Sanyogeeta Bhave
MUMBAI : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Wow! Rasha Thadani is here to mesmerize you with her beauty and hotness, check it out
MUMBAI : Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, has been drawing admirers to her adorable appearance and sense...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Hawwt! Netizens praises actress Disha Patani as she makes our head turns in an event, she is indeed looking supremely hot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mehta,Avinesh
Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di: A gripping tale of resilience!
Amar
COLORS’ ‘Doree’: Amar Upadhyay reveals why he’s proud of his real and reel daughter
Sanyogeeta
Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a complete masala entertainer: Sanyogeeta Bhave
Shakti Mohan
So Sweet! Shakti Mohan shares unseen pictures of her with sister Neeti Mohan on her birthday
Vijayendra Kumeria
Exclusive! The team is all the more positive and motivated after the TRP jump: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria
Ashneer Grover
What! Ashneer Grover reacts after news of him and wife Madhuri being stopped by Delhi Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport goes viral