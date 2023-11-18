Witness the sacred union of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati on COLORS’ 'Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’

MUMBAI : COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ has won the hearts of viewers with its epic saga of love, duty, and sacrifice. Ram Yashvardhan, portraying Lord Shiv, and Subha Rajput, embodying Goddess Parvati, have taken the audience on a divine journey that now arrives at a huge milestone. In the current storyline of the show, the entire universe comes alive with the celebration of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati's grand wedding and will mark the beginning of the legendary tales of Ganesha, Maha Kali, and Kartikeya.

Subha Rajput, who’s seen essaying the role of Goddess Parvati, says, " I feel incredibly blessed to be part of Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav. Playing the role of Goddess Parvati has been an experience that can’t be put into words. Authenticity in portraying this revered deity means connecting deeply with the audience on emotional and spiritual levels, going beyond mere acting. The union of Shiv and Parvati represents the divine harmony of masculine and feminine energies, symbolizing cosmic balance and unity. Preparing for the wedding scene has been a delightful process and the attention to detail by the entire team makes the wedding sequence look truly majestic and regal.”

Ram Yashvardhan, who’s seen essaying the role of Lord Shiv, says, ”I’m grateful for the love that has come by for the show. It is an honour to enliven the greatest deity for millions of believers. The sacred union of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati holds immense significance for the universe. It symbolizes not just love but also the balance between creator and nurturer. Many individuals have contributed to recreating this divine spectacle onscreen and I thank them for their hard work. Preparing for the wedding sequence made the entire team of the show look into the cultural nuances of the saga even more deeply. The audience’s support and appreciation are invaluable to me; this journey belongs to them as much as it belongs to the team that strives relentlessly to bring the show to the viewers."

