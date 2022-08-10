Woah! Anupama Fans send twitter into a frenzy over MaAn’s chemistry ;call it the best episode! Check out their reactions!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.
Woah! Anupama Fans send twitter into a frenzy over MaAn’s chemistry ;call it the best episode! Check out their reactions!

MUMBAI:Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show. The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

For sometime now Anupama and Anuj have been separated and now Anupama is finally focusing on her dancing career and learning new things from her guru.

MaAN aka Anuj and Anupama’s separation has been hard for the die-hard fans and they have been waiting moments and moments to see them share a happy moment together and that has finally happened now. With them sharing a moment that is reminiscent of their ast love and fans have lost all calm and they are hoping that MaAn can reunite for real now.

Check out the some of the best reactions of the people here:

Seeing Anupama and Anuj together is definitely a relief and fans are hoping that Anuj and Anupama can resolve their differences and go back to being their amazing self.

Do you miss MaAn together?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 20:13

