Woah! From dreaming to become an IAS officer to working with Aamir Khan, let's take a look at the journey of Sakshi Tanwar

There are many actors in Indian entertainment industry who have become actor by chance and they did not want to take up acting as their first choice. It is a known fact that every artist faces struggle before succeeding a carving a place in the entertainment industry.
SAKSHI TANWAR

MUMBAI: There are many actors in Indian entertainment industry who have become actor by chance and they did not want to take up acting as their first choice. 

It is a known fact that every artist faces struggle before succeeding a carving a place in the entertainment industry. In this article, we will talk about a superstar actress, who has worked in several hit TV serial and has acted in some films too. The actress once wanted to crack UPSC exam and become an IAS officer.

The actress we are talking about is none other than Sakshi Tanwar, who is one of the most popular names in Indian TV industry. Sakshi Tanwar is known for her superb acting skills and that’s the reason why she is now getting offers from Bollywood too. 

Sakshi Tanwar hails from Alwar in Rajasthan. Sakshi belongs to an educated family. His father was a CBI officer and Sakshi was also good in studies since her childhood. Sakshi Tanwar has said in interviews that she wanted to become an IAS.

Sakshi Tanwar completed her graduation in Delhi and she was preparing for UPSC exam too. Along with this, she had taken up a job as a sales trainee in a five star hotel to make ends meet. One fine day, a friend of Sakshi asked her to go for the audition of Doordarshan's show 'Albela Sur Mela'.

Sakshi was selected as a presenter for this 1998 show and her life changed forever after that. Sakshi Tanwar got notice was famous producer Ekta Kapoor and she decided to cast her for 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'. 

The show proved to be a superhit and Sakshi became a household name. Between 2011 and 2014, Sakshi did 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' with Ram Kapoor and this show was also a hit.

Besides TV, Sakshi has also made her own identity in the world of films and web series. Sakshi was seen in the role of Aamir Khan's wife in the blockbuster film 'Dangal'. 

Apart from this, she was also seen in web series 'Mai'. Sakshi, 50, is a single mother and she has not married. In 2018, she had adopted a nine-month-old girl named Ditya Tanwar.

