Woah! Gashmeer Mahajani's guilty pleasure would shock you, read to know more

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the most popular actors in the Indian Television Industry. The actor rose to fame with his successful stint in shows like Imlie and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Recently, he suffered a major setback in his life after losing his father veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani.

The handsome hunk lashed out at trolls for acting insensitive towards him during his difficult times. In a recent question-and-answer session with fans on social media, Gashmeer replied about his guilty pleasure which will leave everyone in splits.

In a recent fun chat session with fans on his Instagram account, actor Gashmeer Mahajani was asked about his guilty pleasure and he gave a hilarious reply saying, “Giving answers which will trigger trolls and then just sit back enjoying their misery the next day on Twitter.”

For the uninformed, the Imlie fame was recently trolled a lot during his father Ravindra Mahajani’s death for not being a good son and standing by his father in his crucial days.

Further Mahajani was also asked about believing in ghosts and he answered that the real ghosts live behind the social media accounts and he also possesses the useless skill of annoying people.

When he was naked about talking about something really important which he never got the chance to talk about, the Imlie fame said that he does not prefer talking about things that are really important to him as they are those matters and will always remain with him.

Earlier, the 37-year-old actor had lashed out at these trolls on his social media account saying, “Let us let a star be a star. Me and my fellow people have made sure about this by keeping silent. It is out for the dignity of my late father. If this brings hate and abuse for me we are welcoming it more than anything. May the lord bless Shanti(peace) to the departed soul. He was my father and my mother’s husband so we we know him better than anyone else. I will speak up more when the time is right.”

Gashmeer Mahajani is known for his great works in the Marathi cinema. In Indian Television, he is known for his shows Imlie and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. As of now, he has not announced any of his new projects but he has promised his fans to bounce back to work soon.

