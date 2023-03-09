Woah! Gautam Vig reveals his experience using a real gun for his recent action sequence, read more

MUMBAI: For bringing an action-packed sequence to life in ‘Junooniyatt’ which demanded handling a real revolver and training behind the scenes, actor Gautam Singh Vig familiarised himself with the weapon so that he looks natural wielding it onscreen.

Also read - Shocking! Soundarya Sharma reveals the reason why she broke up with Gautam Vig and why things didn't work out between them

With a blend of love, music, and unyielding ambition, ‘Junooniyatt’ has taken the audience on an unforgettable journey. Anchored by the compelling performances of Ankit Gupta as Jahaan, Gautam as Jordan, and Neha Rana as Elahi, the show has woven a tale of intricate emotions.

In the current story track, Elahi wants Jordan to divorce her, but he refuses by tearing up the divorce papers. Elahi doesn’t know that it is a result of a secret deal struck between Jordan and Jahaan.

As the tension between Jordan and Jahaan rises, their rivalry leads to Jordan pointing a revolver at Jahaan. To ensure an authentic portrayal, Gautam left no stone unturned.

Talking about the gun sequence, Gautam Singh Vig said, “I’ve always been a big fan of the action genre and love shooting on-screen gunfire sequences. I’m so glad that ‘Junooniyatt’ brought the opportunity to enliven an action and drama-packed scene.”

He continued, “As an actor, it was a test to infuse this intense scene with authenticity, making sure that the revolver in my hand was more than just a mere prop. I think the viewers are very intelligent and they can sense the ease or the tension in our body language. Hence, we opted for a real revolver, ensuring safety precautions were paramount for our entire team,” said the 35-year-old actor.

Also read - Exclusive! Gautam Vig opens up about the Tina Datta dating rumors and has THIS to say about the trollers! Read to find out!

He added: “Moreover, operating a revolver isn’t a walk in the park—it’s a challenge that’s equally rewarding and enjoyable. We all had so much fun shooting this interesting scene. Thankfully, I had done some target practice earlier so that experience came to use here.”

‘Junooniyatt’ airs on Colors.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi





