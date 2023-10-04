Woah! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh opens up about depression

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016), and the film Adrishya (2017).

She came into the limelight after essaying the role of Sai Joshi, in the Star plus show 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin'.

Also read - Ayesha Singh Aka Sai talks recalls Neil Bhatt’s support and say, “My co-actors have been a big part of it, especially Neil Sir, it has been a beautiful journey with him, I think he was more excited for me at points than I was” as Ghum Hai Kiskey Ki Pyaar

She is loved for her character and performance. She has a huge fan following and the audience love her.

The show is currently one of the top five with the highest rating. It is doing exceptionally well and the plot has kept the audience hooked.

Recently in an interview, when asked about her views on depression, Ayesha Singh instantly replied that she cannot talk about it since 'depression' is a medical term. She is not very much acquainted or knowledgeable about it.

But nevertheless, she expresses how one should always give time to oneself, no matter how busy and hectic one's schedule is. We have got one life, and it's priceless. Love it and respect it, she says.

She further reveals that she belongs to a huge family, but she does feel lonely at times. Hence, she tries to stay strong and fight this feeling to get herself out of such phase. She always prioritises her friends, and makes sure that she spends time with them, even after having a busy schedule.

Well, we surely believe that Ayesha Singh is one of the strongest people we know and we can learn a lot from her.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - ABP live

Also read - Exclusive! Here's the reason that made Ayesha Singh respect her mother even more, deets inside