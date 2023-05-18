Woah! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Fans feel that the character of Satya has been ruined, and feel disappointed over Sai and Satya's story arc! Check out their reactions!

In the show, Satya and Sai are finally married and it’s a moment that fans have waited for so long.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.  

Initially, there was a fear in the fandom, that after marriage Satya would turn into a grey character but nothing of that sort had happened until recently.

Fans of the show are worried and have expressed on social media that they feel disappointed with the way the character of Satya is shaping up and believe that they were given false promises that his character would be the new love interest Sai and that he would be a positive one. 

The recent episodes have made the fans and viewers of the show conflicted after the recent shift in Satya’s character and some have even said that Sai is being unfair to him and that he should move on if he knows that Sai will never love him.

They took to Twitter to express their reactions, and we have compiled some reactions here:


While these may seem harsh, fans of the show are very dedicated and devoted to the show and sometimes they don’t have control over their emotions. But there are many who are saying that they had anticipated the shift in Satya’s character.

What do you think will happen next in the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

