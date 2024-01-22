Woah! Gurmeet Chaudhary reveals his special connection with Ram, take a look

MUMBAI: The actor, who became a household name because of his portrayal of Ram in Ramayan (2008) and married his co-star, Bonnerjee. who played Sita on the show, says. "I go for physical training at 4.30am daily. On the way. I see so many posters of Ram ji. I think this is the kind of celebration that must have happened when he returned to Ayodhya back in the day. Aisi hi vibe rahi hogi. Jab main ghar se nikalta hoon aaj kal, log good morning ki jagah Ram Ram bolte hain."

Choudhary visited the Ram Mandir construction site two years ago and made a donation too. Ask him about the amount he donated, and the actor says, "Iss baare mein naa baat karein toh achcha hai. Some things should not be talked about as a lot of belief is attached. I feel lucky that I got to do that and also play Ram in the show when I was just 24."

Ask if a visit to Ayodhya is on the cards and the Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi actor says, "Jaise hi time milta hai, we will visit within a week. The last time Debina and I visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, we had prayed for our two children."

