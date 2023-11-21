Woah! Here the some intriguing upcoming twists in Colors' Doree, which will keep you at the edge of your seats

MUMBAI : Colors show Doree is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues, especially on abandonment of girl child. It stars Sudhaa Chandra, Amar Upadhyay, Mahi Bhanushali and others in leading roles and has hit the screens since November 6.

Previously, unaware of their true relationship, Doree and Mansi instantly bond. Doree leaves her potli with Mansi and follows her to the Thakur haveli. Doree, who was once abandoned from this very house, unknowingly returns to it. Yash, Kailashi's elder son blamed for not providing a grandchild, warns her about a girl who will one day challenge her pride, just as Doree enters the haveli.

The show is gearing up for many upcoming twists. Here are 4 which will make you sit at the edge of your seats.

Firstly, due to Doree’s complaint against Anand Thakur, she and Ganga are cornered by the bunkars. Meanwhile, inspector Bhairavi arrests Anand and takes him away which makes Kailashi Devi furious. Kailashi Devi’s grandchild Vansh tries to calm her down. Kailashi Devi tells him a story of bulbul and shikari, indirectly telling him how she is planning to take revenge on Doree.

Next, Anand Thakur returns home and Kailashi Devi gets emotional. On the other hand, in the bunkar mohalla havoc spreads with the news of Kailashi Thakurain coming to meet the bunkars. She meets Ganga Prasad and asks him to do the puja this time. In the Haveli, Anand is insecure as Kailashi Devi didn’t take him along and Yash tells him that their mother has a bigger plan, and she knows exactly how to trap Doree and her father.

The third twist takes place, when Ganga Prasad hesitates about an offer and Doree arrives with a handcart, confronting Kailashi. Doree demands work for all bunkars, and while Ganga Prasad stands strong with Doree’s decision, Kailashi Devi reluctantly agrees. Meanwhile, in Thakur Haveli, Mansi almost reveals her secret of losing her girl child at birth to Sudhaa but is stopped by Anand.

Lastly, Anand confronts Mansi while the Daai Maa, involved in the baby swap, returns seeking more money from Anand. Meanwhile, in Bunkar mohalla, Doree and Ganga eagerly prepare for their first showroom meeting. Doree, fascinated by the showroom, impresses a customer with her knowledge of silk. On the other side, Mansi confronts the Daai Maa about how she can throw a newborn into the Ganges and Daai Maa reveals that she didn’t kill the baby.

Will Mansi find out about Doree being her daughter?

