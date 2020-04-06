WOAH! If single, Pooja Banerjee would like to marry Shaheer Shaikh and hook up with Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown for 21 days in the wake of Coronavirus.

TellyChakkar has been conducting various LIVE sessions on its official Instagram handle with popular television actors.

After the humongous response on the LIVE sessions with Sehban Azim, Arjun Bijlani, Vijendra Khumeria, Arjit Taneja, Pearl V Puri and others TellyChakkar connected with the gorgeous Bengoli beauty Pooja Banerjee.

Pooja spoke at length about how she is spending her quarantine period. He expressed that she is being quite occupied with the household chores and is spending free time reading books.

We asked the actress a fun question to Pooja that if she was single and was to choose between Shaheer Shaikh, Zain Imam and Mohsin Kha, who would she kill, marry and hook up with. After giving it a thought, she said she doesn’t know Zain much so she would kill him and hardly knows Mohsin so she would date him and know more about him and because she knows Shaheer better, she would marry him.

Ohh La la! Isn’t that an interesting answer?

For more such interesting LIVE sessions with your popular Television stars, follow TellyChakkar’s official Instagram handle.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.