Woah! Karanvir Bohra reveals the reply Deepika Padukone had when he expressed his wish to play the villain opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is a huge name in the television industry and has been a part of showbiz for over a decade and has done commendable work in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview, Karanvir opened up on approaching Deepika Padukone after he got to know Ranveer Singh’s name got finalised for Don 3 and wanted to play the villain opposite her husband. The actor reveals DP’s response to his text message.

Karanvir is quite popular on social media, with over 3 million followers on Instagram. He often glimpses his personal and professional life on the platform and shares three daughters with Teejay Sidhu.

We love his adorable daughters, and they’ve their official Instagram account, too, where the couple shares cute content every now and then.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Karanvir Bohra spoke about approaching Deepika Padukone for Don 3 and said, “When I got to know that Ranveer Singh is doing Don 3, I was really keen to play the villain opposite him. But I don’t know Farhan Akhtar or anybody in his production house. So, out of the blue, I messaged Deepika Padukone (Ranveer Singh’s wife). I thought luck try kar lete hain because you never know. Deepika and I know each other, but we don’t meet as such. So I dropped her a message and conveyed my interest in being part of the film.”

The Lock Upp fame also revealed Deepika Padukone’s response to his text message and said, “And she replied back saying, ‘I can’t help you this way, but I can help you with the name of the person who does casting for the banner making the film’. Coincidentally, I had the person’s contact number. Maine use message kara ki mere layak aisa koi role ho, let me know. I would love to do it. So, you need to have that urge in you as an actor.”

