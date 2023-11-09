Woah! Look at this hilarious video of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan having the time of their lives, Sonam Kapoor asks someone to 'control them'

MUMBAI: Bollywood is one big family, and the world witnessed it at Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. Anil & Sunita Kapoor hosted the grandest functions ever while Sonam married a UK-based businessman Anand Ahuja.

The wedding was attended by who’s who of Bollywood, including the Khans Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. It felt like a family function from Sooraj Barjatrya’s film when clips from the wedding functions went viral.

Now one such clip has gone viral on the internet yet again, where the Pathaan and Tiger of the Hindi Film Industry are giving a major Karan-Arjun vibe. In the video, both the actors seem to be in high spirits to celebrate close friends Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s daughter Sonam’s wedding Sangeet.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan look like a riot as they sing Karan Arjun’s famous song Ye Bandhan to pyaar ka bandhan hai, keeping Sunita in the limelight, replacing her for Rakhee, who played SRK and Bhaijaan’s mother in the film.

While they scream their lungs out on the mic, Ye bandhan to…a visibly appalled Sunita keeps shouting, ‘Someone control them!”

But Shah Rukh and Salman look adorable pulling the gig in the most entertaining way possible! Moreover, both of them are dressed in suave black, looking dapper and adorable, seemingly drunk, may be. Even netizens reacted to this wholesome video in the most epic way possible.

The video was shared on Instagram by a handle filmygold_ and had netizens go gaga over Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s bonding with the Kapoors. A user wrote, “Daru ka nasha itna sir chad kal bolta hai!”

Another comment said, “Gone case Chachas.” A third user joked, “Khan log k baap kaa hai Bollywood.” A fourth user took a funny dig, “Toba toba bohot ganda gaa rhe.”

A hilarious comment said, “Kaatoo Over actitng ke.. ‘8 rupey'”. A user pointed out how SRK is just following Bhai and wrote, “Shahrukh khan copy the acting Salman khan.”

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in a lavish ceremony in 2018.

