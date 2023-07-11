Woah! Narendra Modi spreads the message of 'Vocal For Local' in the Anupamaa way, take a look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday posted a video urging people to promote local products this Diwali. The video features actors from the hit television show "Anupamaa".
MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday posted a video urging people to promote local products this Diwali. The video features actors from the hit television show "Anupamaa".

In the video, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) not only advocates buying local products but also promoting them via the hashtag #VocalForLocal as social media has the power to transform lives.

She is joined by the characters Dimpy (Nishi Saxena), Chhoti Anu (Asmi Deo) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) who name people around them thus promoting buying local products. Watch the video here:

At the end of the video, Modi also urged the citizens to share selfies with indigenous products on Namo App and make payments via UPI.

Vocal for Local message was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage the local products for the speedy progress of the country and to achieve the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The message was delivered on his seventh consecutive Independence Day Speech from the rampart of Red Fort on August 15, 2020.

The basic meaning of Vocal for Local is to make local and use local also promote local products. This initiative aims to provide employment to the many people of that region so that the local market will develop.

The larger goal is to make these local markets progress so much that they will be able to export their products in many countries across the world, thus boosting the Indian economy.

