Woah! Rohit Roy reveals how his arrogance cost him his career, read to know more

Rohit Roy reveals how his arrogance cost him his career

Rohit Roy is one of the most known and popular faces in the television industry. He had tasted true success and reached heights in the early part of his career. Now, recalling the old days, the actor reflects on his journey and admits that his arrogance and overconfidence cost him badly.
Rohit Roy

Rohit Roy is one of the most known and popular faces in the television industry. He had tasted true success and reached heights in the early part of his career. Now, recalling the old days, the actor reflects on his journey and admits that his arrogance and overconfidence cost him badly. 

Rohit even mentioned that he used to choose crappy films and thought that the audience would watch them anyway because of his popularity. He even shed light on the part where he revealed that people used to offer him ‘duffel bags of cash’.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rohit Roy recalled how his overconfidence in his craft led him to take bad decisions. He said, “At one point, I was more popular than film stars. I think I became too overconfident with that. I was still doing my work sincerely but I started thinking that I have a Midas touch. At that point, I was doing such bad work but it was getting such good TRP, 22, 24, 26. So I started feeling like people will watch whatever I do.”

“My choices of films were crap, the kind of people I decided to work with was crap, the scripts I picked up in the initial days were crap. My choices were crap only because I thought that I’m there in this film and people will come to watch it for me.” Rohit Roy added. 

He further mentioned that he used to refuse work because he wanted to take up only those projects about which he was passionate. He said, “I used to refuse work which was giving me lakhs in the 1990s. People had never heard of such figures in the 90s, and I used to refuse that work.”

Recalling how Shekhar Suman tried to convince him to do pilot projects, Rohit revealed, “In those days, people would offer me duffel bags full of cash and I would say I am not in the mood, I’m not having fun with this show. I used to say I am not enjoying the pilot only, what will I do next? Such stupid things. Shekhar Suman would often tell me why don’t you do pilots? I said what is the point of doing pilots. He would say, you’ll make a bungalow. But I didn’t do that. In hindsight, I feel like I should have done it.”

For the unversed, Rohit Roy was featured in movies like Ankhon Mein Tum Ho, Koi Kisise Kum Nahin, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Kaabil and others. He is now seen as a Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s contestant.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

