Woah…Salman Khan DISCIPLINES Devoleena Bhattacharjee for ATTACKING Shamita Shetty!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has sent the fans into a frenzy as the makers have introduced some intriguing twists and turns.

Recently, in the show hosted by Salman Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant made an entry as wild cards of the show.

Suniel Shetty, his son Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, and Sajid Nadiadwala all appeared on the show to promote Tadap. The contestants were spotted having a good time with the guests and housemates while playing games. Apart from having a good time, Salman was spotted chastising Devoleena Bhattacharjee for attacking her co-contestant Shamita Shetty.

Devoleena poked fun at Shamita while Rakhi Sawant criticised Tejasswi Prakash for her attitude. She said, "Shamita hai upar se heera, par andar se hai keeda."

In response to her remark, Shamita made a slogan for Devoleena, referring to her as a "flop." They were then seen having a heated argument in front of Salman.

Salman said, "Devoleena, it seems like you have a complex with her. Since the time you've come here, you've been going after her. You're climbing on her shoulder and you're being noticed. You play your game."

Devoleena, Rakhi, and Rashami Desai were wild card candidates who recently joined the show.

CREDIT: DNA