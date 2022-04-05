WOAH: Samar to STOP Aarav and Simar’s WEDDING in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka 2!

WOAH: Samar to STOP Aarav and Simar’s WEDDING in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka 2!

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar ka 2 starts with Gitanjali Devi who entrusts Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, Tanya Sharma.

(Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: SUPERB! Aarav takes a strong stand for Simar)

In the new drama, the Oswals finally announce two grand marriages that are of Aarav Simar and Gagan Aditi. The family starts preparations for the couple but here Dhami is preparing for her disgusting mind game that she is about to play against Aarav and Simar. Herein Dhami’s upcoming new look for the show will be her wearing a mangalsutra.

The current track is witnessing Gagan and Aditi's wedding whereafter Aarav and Simar's marriage will happen. While Aarav and Simar decide to tell Geetanjali about Simar's song album,  Herein Samar's hate once again intensifies when Simar follows Aarav back to the Oswal Mansion.

Therefore, comes the huge twist as Samar now shockingly determines to stop their wedding.

Here Dhami is trying to snatch Aarav from Simar when here Samar is after Simar. It would be highly intensified to watch how Samar will stop Simar from reaching the mandap because of which Aarav gets married to Dhami. 

Let's stay tuned to find out how this love story moves further. ( Also Read:Sasural Simar Ka 2: Oh NO! Aarav turns drunkard amid Samar-Simar’s wedding

Credit: Serial Gossip

Colors Sasural Simar Ka 2 Simar Aarav Badi Maa Reema Vivaan Avinash Mukherjee Tanya Sharma Karan Sharma TellyChakkar
