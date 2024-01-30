Woah! Shirin Sewani delights fans by sharing teddy-themed baby shower photos; Amazes everyone with adorable performance

The actress is well-known for her television shows and her humorous Instagram Reels and is about to become a mother for the first time. Her family threw a lovely baby shower ceremony with a teddy bear motif after her traditional Godh Bharai ceremony, and to everyone's astonishment, mom-to-be Shirin was seen performing on that memorable day.
MUMBAI: With her followers, Shirin Sewani is having a great time throughout her relaxed pregnancy. The actress is well-known for her television shows and her humorous Instagram Reels and is about to become a mother for the first time. Her family threw a lovely baby shower ceremony with a teddy bear motif after her traditional Godh Bharai ceremony, and to everyone's astonishment, mom-to-be Shirin was seen performing on that memorable day.

A lovely video was uploaded by Shirin on her Instagram handle on January 29, 2024. Shirin is seen in the video getting ready for the baby shower celebration. She looked adorable in a floral-printed skater dress with red frills at the hem. Her hair was held back with a bow clip, and she wore little accessories. The high boots finished off the expecting mother's outfit. 'Baby Shark A-Do-Do' is the tune that she was seen dancing to.

We get to see Shirin's baby shower ceremony's exquisite décor in the film. She stood in front of the crimson backdrop with the words "We can barely wait" inscribed on it. It was decorated with a massive giant teddy bear and bright balloons in pastel tones.

On December 6, 2020, Shirin Sewani and Uday Sachan exchanged vows. Shirin shared pictures from her lovely godh bharai ceremony on Instagram on January 13, 2024. For the uninitiated, godh bharai is a Hindu baby shower ceremony held in honor of the mother's and her unborn child's health and safety. Shirin looked stunning in a rani pink-toned sharara for the event, accessorizing it with a pastel green sharara that contrasted with it and a matching dupatta.

Shirin completed her ensemble with a nath, matching earrings, a maang teeka, and a choker necklace. She wore bright pink lipstick and lots of mascara to keep her appearance understated. 

Her partner was dressed in a sleeveless jacket, matching slacks, and a pink kurta. In addition, Shirin penned, "Godh Bharai. I will be the mother who steal her kids Maggi."

