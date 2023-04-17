Woah! Siddharth Nigam is a gym freak, and these pictures prove it

Siddharth Nigam is an Indian actor who works in Indian television and films. He is known for his role as young Sahir and Samar in Dhoom 3. The actor is a gym freak, and his posts on Instagram are the proof.
SIDDHARTH NIGAM

MUMBAI:    Siddharth Nigam is an Indian actor who works in Indian television and films. He is known for his role as young Sahir and Samar in Dhoom 3, young Mauryan prince Ashoka in Colors TV's Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Prince Bindusara in StarPlus's Chandra Nandini and Aladdin in Sony SAB's Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actor is a gym freak, and his posts on Instagram are the proof. Have a look at the pictures -

The actor indeed looks super hot and desirable in the above pictures. He currently enjoys 11.4M followers on Instagram and never fails to amaze them with his super dapper and handsome looks. Siddharth is soon going to seen in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

