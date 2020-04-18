Woah! Surbhi Jyoti and Salman Khan work out together

MUMBAI: Popular actress Surbhi Jyoti has proved her mettle by working in several shows. Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya are some of her TV projects.

She was last seen in the third season of the popular supernatural show Naagin.

The actress has been away from the screens post the show went off-air. But Surbhi has portrayed a small role in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Even though fans wanted the actress to return in Naagin 4, however, it looks like it is not happening after all.

The actress has a massive fan following and has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her.

One of her fans shared a throwback picture where you can see the actress working out with the Dabaang superstar Salman Khan.

The photo was taken way back when Surbhi had shot for the promo of Bigg Boss along with Salman.

There is no doubt that Surbhi and Salman make a wonderful pair. The fans have commented saying that this is their dream couple that has come together and they wish that someday the two will be seen on the big screen together.

Back then Surbhi had said that it was a dream come moment for her as she is a huge Salman Khan fan.

