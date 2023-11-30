Woah! Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya to be eleminated from Bigg Boss 17 for this reason?

The drama inside the Bigg Boss house is just getting intense, and now it seems like Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai might been thrown out from the show. As per the information provided by Bigg Boss Tak, Sunny got physical with Abhishek Kumar, and he held him by the neck.
Tehelka

MUMBAI: The drama inside the Bigg Boss house is just getting intense, and now it seems like Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai might been thrown out from the show. As per the information provided by Bigg Boss Tak, Sunny got physical with Abhishek Kumar, and he held him by the neck.

On the basis of the live feed, the portal quoted the incident where Sunny lost his cool over Abhishek. As per the tweet, an ugly argument broke out between Isha Malviya and Arun Mahashetty. Abhishek intervened and took Isha's side. 

When Abhishek started defending Isha against Arun, Sunny got furious and he reportedly grabbed Abhishek by his neck. This isn't the first time Sunny has gone physical and acted aggressively. 

Sunny might have to face the repercussions of his actions, and as per the violation of the rule, he might be asked to leave the house. Bigg Boss Tak tweeted, "Tehelka, aka Sunny Arya, got physical and grabbed Abhishek Kumar's neck. During the fight between Isha and Arun, Abhishek enters the argument and tries to advise Arun. In between, Tehelka comes and grabs the neck of Abhishek in anger."

The portal further quoted that Salman Khan won't be available for this Weekend Ka Vaar, and he might slam Tehelka for his actions, "Tomorrow, in Weekend Ka Vaar shoot, Karan Johar is expected to announce the punishment for Tehelka. Possibility of He may be out from the show."

The seventh week of Bigg Boss 17 started with the nomination process. Bigg Boss himself nominated Khanzaadi as she constantly requested the other housemates to nominate her. 

Anurag Dobhal has been nominated for the entire season so he was asked to name another person from eviction, who will take another name, thus forming a chain reaction until six others are nominated.

Anurag nominated Rinku Dhawan, and she named Vicky Jain. Vicky named Neil Bhatt, and he named Ankita Lokhande. Ankita named Mannara Chopra, and she named Arun Mahashetty.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 


    
 

bigg boss 17 Sunny Arya Abhishek Isha Malviya arun Mahashetty
