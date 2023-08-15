Woah! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the reason why she kept her relationship with Karan Kundrra public, read to find out

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been inseparable from the time they started dating in Bigg Boss 15. The two fell in love during the stint in the show and since then, with their PDA and relationship, they have been couple goals.
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been inseparable from the time they started dating in Bigg Boss 15. The two fell in love during the stint in the show and since then, with their PDA and relationship, they have been couple goals. 

Also read -Finally! Tejasswi Prakash reveals when she would tie the knot with beau Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi and Karan are very popular celebrities in the entertainment industry and are often spotted together while they are out on dates or events. 

Both never shy away from expressing their feelings to each other and their fans adore them for that. The duo is among the few celeb couples who have been open about their relationship before tying the knot.

In a conversation with Ravan Speaks, Tejasswi Prakash opened up about being public about her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi shared, "Honestly, this is my first relationship that I have been public about. Also, because this relationship is my first connection that involves a person from the industry. Other than that, I have never found it important for people to know who I am dating. I have always felt that it is none of their business. But since it is with Karan and it happened on a reality show (Bigg Boss 15), I never had an option but to make it public. If given a choice, to be very honest, I would still keep it a secret. I feel that people tend to ruin nice things. Something that you involved yourself so much emotionally you don't want any bad energies surrounding it. As much as love we get for the way we are together, there is also some hate that we get. So, why expose something beautiful to be dissected and talked about?"

Furthermore, Tejasswi shared that Karan even informs her when someone slides into his DMs. She also mentioned that she would respond with 'nice try' to girls who would slide into Karan's DMs. 

The Bigg Boss 15 winner revealed, "There were a lot of people even when we were in Bigg Boss house that did try and break us and we both just be like 'Aah, try harder' (laughs)."

Also read - OMG! What has Tejasswi Prakash been up to since Naagin 6 went off-air? Read to find out

For the uninformed, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 15. She was last seen portraying the lead role in Naagin 6.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 08:30

