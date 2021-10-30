Woah!!! Urfi Javed comments on Katrina Kaif, Shamita Shetty, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s ‘FASHION SENSE’

MUMBAI: Big Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed, became quite popular due to her quirky fashion ideas and statement outfits. The actress also made a dress out of garbage bags during the last season of Big Boss OTT, which was quite a statement in itself.

Recently, former BBOTT contestant was asked about fashion, her views on it, whether or not other celebs have a fashion sense and more. She also played a segment where she was asked to judge different celeb looks out of 10. While some impressed her, others left a sour taste in her mouth.

(Also Read:OMG: Urfi Javed gets TROLLED once again; netizens comment ‘iske paas kapdo ki kami hai kya?’)

From her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Shamita Shetty to Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, here’s what Urfi Javed thinks of each of their fashion choices.

Commenting on Shamita Shetty’s purple ensemble with goldwork, Urfi Javed said, “Two? It was bad, it was so bad. I would personally never wear that, it was too (making ugly faces)… I didn’t like it at all.” Justifying her answer, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant added, “I don’t know what was happening. Nothing is too much for me – I don’t believe in anything that is too much – but I don’t know what was happening. I didn’t like it, I didn’t like it at all.”

On being shown Katrina Kaif dressed in burnt orange coloured Sabyasachi with a circular floral sequined pattern and a multi-coloured gotta patti on the border with gold-sequinned embellishments, Urfi Javed was impressed. Rating the look 6/10, the actress said, “love the saree, but I didn’t like the blouse. I just wish the blouse was sleeveless or something, it would have been better. I would have wished for a sleeveless blouse with the saree, because I love the saree and I love Katrina Kaif.”

(Also Read: OMG: Urfi Javed gets TROLLED once again; netizens comment ‘iske paas kapdo ki kami hai kya?’)

On being shown the image of Sonam Kapoor dressed in an SP and Eiesha Bharti Pasricha created white attire called Maison Estelle, Urfi bestowed loved on the actress and outfit. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “I love the look. To be very honest, its modest yet it somehow shows feminity. The design, its so feminine, it brings out the feminine curves and yet, it’s modest. I absolutely love this look.”

Rating the look 8.5/10, Urfi Javed added, “I would personally wear it too.”

On seeing Jacqueline Fernandez in gold Valentino creation, Urfi immediately said “I love it, I love it. I love Jacqueline. I love whatever she does.” Talking about the ensemble she slayed in, Ms Javed said, “I love the look except the inside shirt. For a photoshoot its amazing. i would rate it 7.5.”

Urfi Javed was not impressed with the white-on-white look Kriti Sanon donned to promote Hum Do Humare Do. Conveying her displeasure, she said, “Do I really have to do it?” She continued, “I don’t understand how can you match one shade of white with another shade of white! First I thought she’s wearing a dress and inside she’s wearing some lehenga. I thought this was two different pieces and she mixed it herself, but it was actually one piece. It was horrible. Whites don’t match at all. It was very bad, very bad.”

When asked if she’ll rate the look 0 or in the negative, she replied, “I would never give her a zero, she’s a good actress so 1.” Changing her rating soon, she added, “No, not 1. I feel this was better than Shamita Shetty (so) 2,5.”

Commenting on Deepika Padukone’s recent airport look comprising of brown leather pants, a black bralette and a white shirt knotted in the front, Urfi Javed said, “It’s so comfortable. It’s so chic. I love her shoes. It was a solid 8. I loved it.”

The actress might create a controversy over this but she's known for her quirky responses on Big Boss OTT so that won't be a problem. (Also Read: OMG: Urfi Javed gets TROLLED once again; netizens comment ‘iske paas kapdo ki kami hai kya?’)

CREDIT: Koimoi