Woah! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda reveals about his 'new project', take a look

Popular actor Harshad Chopda has been the telly industry's most loved and talented actors since several years. The handsome hunk enjoys a massive fan following and has impressed the audience every time he made an appearance on the screen.
MUMBAI: Popular actor Harshad Chopda has been the telly industry's most loved and talented actors since several years. The handsome hunk enjoys a massive fan following and has impressed the audience every time he made an appearance on the screen. After winning hearts with his acting prowess in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad recently teased fans by sharing a glimpse of his new project.

A few hours ago, Harshad Chopda took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of a parrot. Sharing this photo, the actor wrote, "SAY hi to the only new project i know i am doing right now." Well, while fans were eagerly waiting for Harshad to be back on the screens, the actor smoothly teased fans by sharing a glimpse of his interesting new project.

Speaking about Harshad Chopda's last show, the actor was seen portraying the role of Abhimanyu in the longest-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show is one of the highest-ranking daily soaps on Television. The actor starred opposite Pranali Rathod, and their onscreen chemistry was loved by their fans. Pranali and Harshad were fondly addressed as AbhiRa by their ardent fans. 

During their stint in the show, there were several rumors of Harshad and Pranali dating each other. However, the two often denied being in a romantic relationship and maintained their 'good friends' status.

Harshad and Pranali bid farewell to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when the show underwent a 20-year leap. Following their departure, the show introduced Samridhii Shukla (Abhira), Shehzada Dhami (Armaan Poddar), Pratiksha Honmukhe (Ruhi Goenka), and Shivam Khajuria (Rohit Poddar) to carry the story forward.

Harshad Chopda marked his debut in the industry with Left Right Left and won the hearts of the audience with his portrayal of Cadet Ali Baig. He was referred to as Usool Bhai in the show, as his character was righteous. He then starred in numerous popular shows such as Amber Dhara, Kis Desh Main Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, Dharampatni, Saubhagyavati Bhava, Humsafars, and Bepannaah.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

