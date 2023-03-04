“Woh sach mein meri Nandu hai, aur main uski Maitree hun”, said Shrenu Parikh talking about her bond with Bhaweeka Chaudhary

MUMBAI :Zee TV recently launched a new show – ‘Maitree’ with Sunshine Productions that is set against the backdrop of Prayagraj. The show focuses on the exciting yet dramatic journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary). The two best friends have been inseparable since their childhood. While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain the best of friends even after marriage, it seems that life has its own plan for them, and they are drifting apart under the most unusual circumstances.



In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that with the help of Maitree, Ashish (Namish Taneja) has won the custody case of his son, Nandish. And now Maitree has decided to stay back at Tiwari house to take care of Nandish for the sake of her best friend, Nandini. Along with that, Maitree has decided to get back on track by focusing on her career. Though Nandini is still in Coma, Maitree is doing everything for her soul sister by taking care of her son and family.



Well, that’s not just the story of reel life, Shrenu and Bhaweeka have become very close friends over the period of time. They take care of each other like sisters and are always there for each other. On screen or off screen, they are inseparable!



Shrenu Parikh mentioned, “Since the time ‘Maitree’ has been conceived, Bhaweeka and I are together. We share a very special bond, in fact, recently I got hurt on set and she took care of me like a sister. Even when one of us is not shooting, we are always talking on this group called ‘Mitraa’, where we discuss everything related to work. It’s very rare and great to have a confidant, to have someone to talk to when you are not at your best, even at work. ‘Woh sach mein meri Nandu hai, aur main uski Maitree hun’.”



While Bhaweeka and Shrenu are bonding on the set like never before, in the upcoming episodes viewers will get to witness that Maitree is doing preparations for a government event so that she can get a loan to start her own event management company. But will Vasundara(Nandini’s Mother) let her succeed after losing her grandson’s custody?



To know more, tune into ‘Maitree’, every day at 7 pm, only on Zee TV!