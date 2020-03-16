'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Balwant tries to prepare Sayuri for the life changing event   

MUMBAI: The Thursday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Kanha and Nakul packing their bag to make room for Sayuri. They remember all the good times they shared on the room with the song "Tera yaar hoon main" playing in the background. They even take their initials from there but Cheeru stops them and tells them that he is incomplete without his brothers and kept it with himself. Saroj then comes there and gives them three black threads and asks them to tie it on each other as it will ward off any evil. Cheeru ties it on Nakul's ankle, Nakul on Kanha's and Kanha on Cheeru's and they click photos showing it off.

Later, Cheeru, Kanha and Nakul get ready and Saroj is in awe of Cheeru. She asks him to join her for a puja. Saroj is unable to open a container, and Cheeru helps her. They both remember how she would always call Cheeru to help her open the containers, and how whenever she got angry on him Kanha would close the containers tightly so that Saroj would call Cheeru. Cheeru then tells her that she shouldn't be angry with Kanha as whatever he did was for him. He then tells her that he needs to go out to finish some work, but Saroj stops him and tells him that after haldi he is not supposed to go anywhere. Cheeru promises her that he won't go anywhere.

We then see Nakul was about to fall off the stairs but Cheeru saved him. Nakul then complains to Cheeru that he has never carried him on his shoulders and Cheeru does that. Kanha later stops Cheeru from leaving and tells him that he will get the whole shop for him at home. Cheeru tells him that he doesn't want that and also that he will have to somehow leave the house without Saroj seeing him. Kanha tells him that he will also come with him.

Meanwhile, Sayuri is excited about her wedding. Balwant visits her and tells her that she should be prepared for anything that happens and should be ready to fight whatever challenges or whatever adverse situation she faces. Sayuri tells him that she will always have Cheeru with him to which Balwant tells her that she should be strong herself too. Sayuri bursts out laughing when Balwant says whatever happens will happen for the best.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Cheeru is riding the bike with Kanha sitting at the back. Kanha asks him to be careful but he tells him that he wants to enjoy as he is very happy today. Just then Kanha sees a truck coming from the front. Meanwhile, everyone has gathered at the temple for the wedding ceremony to begin and Saroj and Sayuri wait for Cheeru to come. To know what happens next, keep watching the show.

Produced under Director's Kut Productions, "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" features Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Anuj Sachdeva, Aparna Dixit, Kinshuk Vaidya, Sachin Tyagi, Pallavi Pradhan, Sucheta Khanna, Mehul Buch, Nayan Bhatt, Somesh Agarwal, Suruchi Adarkar, Rachi Sharma and Vaishnavi Ganatra. It airs on Star Bharat, Monday to Friday at 9 p.m.