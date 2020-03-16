'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Cheeru and Sayuri's haldi ceremony begins 

MUMBAI: The Tuesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Cheeru meeting Sayuri. He tells her that he had to look at her one last time. He then asks her to promise that she will take care of all his relationships and will take up all his responsibility as well. Sayuri tells him she will take care of everyone except Kanha. Cheeru laughs at it and tells her that her and Kanha's relationship is very weird. Cheeru tells her that once they get married even their families will come closer. Sayuri asks Cheeru that she hopes he will not change after they get married. Cheeru tells him that change is the only constant and they should always welcome a change. He asks her if she is prepared for the change, to which she replies that she is ready for the change after they get married. Cheeru then bid adieu to her. He tells Kanha that sometimes they need to take some decisions for everyone's good. But Kanha tells him that he will never compromise. Sayuri then sees Balwant and he asks her if she has met Cheeru for the last time. She tells him that it will be a very special day that day and Balwant replies that it will be an unforgettable one.

Later, Anjali comes to the Sharma house and gives Sayuri's lehenga to her. They both engage in a fun banter about how soon they both will be a part of the Chaudhary family. Meanwhile, at the Chaudhary house, Saroj asks Kusum to prepare haldi for Cheeru. She gives her a shagun but Kanha and Nakul take it from her. Cheeru then comes there and gives her shagun and tells her that he is happy that she is participating in all the rituals even when she is not happy with his and Sayuri's wedding. Kusum tells him that she is happy being a part of his big day and also troubles Kanha and Nakul by saying that she loves Cheeru more than she loves them.

The Sharmas also start Sayuri's haldi. Rashmi puts haldi on Sayuri and imagines Nakul coming to her and telling her that soon it will be their wedding too. Meanwhile, the Chaudhary brothers help Cheeru wear a dhoti. Cheeru then remembers that he had promised a gift for Sayuri and had not bought it yet. He calls up a jewellery shop and asks them to send it but learns that they can't deliver because of some strike. At the same time, Saroj gives a thread to Kusum and asks her to tie it on Cheeru's wrist. Kusum gives it to Kanha. He gets emotional while tying it and remembers what the astrologer had said. Cheeru tells him he is crying as though it's his last day in the house. Kanha hugs him.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that the Chaudhary family is celebrating Cheeru's haldi. Kusum then asks Kanha to get Sayuri's palm print just next to Cheeru's on a piece of cloth. Kanha takes it to Sayuri but when she puts her palm on the cloth, Kanha's palm prints also get imprinted on it. Sayuri looks at Kanha in shock. To know what happens next, keep watching the show.

Produced under Director's Kut Productions, "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" features Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Anuj Sachdeva, Aparna Dixit, Kinshuk Vaidya, Sachin Tyagi, Pallavi Pradhan, Sucheta Khanna, Mehul Buch, Nayan Bhatt, Somesh Agarwal, Suruchi Adarkar, Rachi Sharma and Vaishnavi Ganatra. It airs on Star Bharat, Monday to Friday at 9 p.m.