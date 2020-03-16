'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Kanha and Cheeru meet with an accident

MUMBAI: The Friday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Kanha helping Cheeru in leaving the house and going to the jewelry store. He ties a few bedsheets together and uses them to get down from the room. Once Cheeru comes down, he tells Kanha that his shoes are tight and Kanha gives him his shoes. Cheeru wears them and gives his shoes to Kanha, he then tells him that he was always very reluctant in wearing his shoes and would tell him that his shoes are too big to fill but finally he is wearing them. Kanha and Cheeru both leave from there and Kanha is worried about Cheeru leaving the house. He keeps remembering what the astrologer had said and tries to convince Cheeru in not going but he doesn't agree. Kanha finally takes him to the jewelry store.

Meanwhile, Anjali's parents come to the Chaudhary haveli and Saroj tells them that once Cheeru gets married, she will get Kanha and Anjali too married. Anjali's mother appreciates Saroj for accepting Sayuri and tells her that doing things for your kids' happiness is always great. They then ask her about Kanha and Cheeru and Saroj tells them that she had asked Cheeru to stay in his room and Kanha must be with him. Later, Nakul and Anjali dance in the baaraat and Rashmi and Priya also join them. Sayuri too is dancing to the beats and also praying that everything goes well. At the temple, the priest asks the bride and the groom's father to come forward and Anjali's father offers to take the place of Sayuri's father. The priest then asks for the bride and groom's mothers and Indrani and Saroj come forward for the puja. Saroj then asks Nakul to call Cheeru and Indrani too asks Rashmi and Priya to get Sayuri.

At the same time, Cheeru and Kanha are at the jewelry store when Cheeru asks Kanha to promise him that if ever he is not there at home, he would take care of Sayuri in his absence. Kanha agrees to it and also promises that he will also protect her from Saroj. They then finalise the rings and leave from there. On the way, Kanha is unable to ride properly because of his burnt palm. Cheeru asks him to stop the bike and tells him that he will take them. At home, Nakul is looking for Kanha and Cheeru but couldn't find them anywhere. He informs Anjali about the same and she tries calling them but finds their phone at home. Priya and Rashmi bring Sayuri to the temple and she tells them that she is not getting a good feeling.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Cheeru is riding the bike with Kanha sitting at the back. Kanha asks him to be careful but he tells him that he wants to enjoy himself as he is very happy today. Just then Kanha sees a truck coming from the front and they crash. Saroj finds the rakshasutra at home and is worried that something bad might happen to Cheeru. Then we see Cheeru and Kanha lying on the road unconscious and injured. To know what happens next, keep watching the show.

Produced under Director's Kut Productions, "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" features Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Anuj Sachdeva, Aparna Dixit, Kinshuk Vaidya, Sachin Tyagi, Pallavi Pradhan, Sucheta Khanna, Mehul Buch, Nayan Bhatt, Somesh Agarwal, Suruchi Adarkar, Rachi Sharma and Vaishnavi Ganatra. It airs on Star Bharat, Monday to Friday at 9 p.m.