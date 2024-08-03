Women’ Day : Check out the five “Nari Shakti” scenes from television shows

MUMBAI : Today, the whole world is celebrating the power of women and the strength they have in dealing with problems.

Our television shows are all mainly women centric and they shows us the strength of ladies at the time when the fight against the wrong and how at times you have to take decisions that would change the fate of your life.

Over the years, they have been scenes in television shows which showed the power of “Nari Shakti” which are still remembered by the audience and fans.

Be it in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Anupama are a few shows where the actors really fought back situations that were tough and proved how strong women are.

Check out the list below :

1 Smriti Irani aka Tulsi of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

If one remembers the most famous scene of the show when Tulsi takes the decision of killing her son Ansh for the wrong deeds that she had done and the fans back then called it one of the most powerful scenes shot in television.

2. Sakshi Talwar aka Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

In this show Parvati the character which was essayed by Sakshi Tanwar always fought for the wrong and if one remembers when the show took a leap there was a scene where the character fought for herself and had revealed her indentity.

3. Shweta Tiwari aka Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Shweta Tiwari aka Prena’s fight for her daughter Sneha in the show when Sharad was proved guilty for molesting another character in the show was one of them most powerful scenes.

4. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama of Anupama

Rupali as Anupama is one of the strongest characters in the recent times, yes sometimes she does fall weak. But the recent step that Anupama took going against the family and building her own life and identity was a proof of a strong women not losing hope in spite of the circumstances around her.

5. Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

If one remembers how Ishita had also killed her son Aditya just the way Tulsi killed her son in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and this scene is also remembered and the fans feel it was one of the toughest and bravest decisions of the character to take.

These are few of the iconic scenes of television that showed women empowerment.

