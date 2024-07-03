Women’s Day 2024: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi actress Kishori Shahane says, ‘Let's strive for a world where every woman is given equal opportunities’

Kishori Shahane Vij, who essays the role of Babita Ahuja in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye highlights the importance of Women’s Day.
Kishori Shahane

MUMBAI: International Women's Day is celebrated in many countries around the world. It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

Kishori Shahane Vij, who essays the role of Babita Ahuja in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye highlights the importance of this day.

She said, "Women's Day is a celebration of the boundless strength, resilience, and grace that every woman embodies. It's a reminder of the incredible journey all the women have undertaken towards equality, and continue to break barriers and empower one another. I think we should not just confine our appreciation to a single day; let's make every day a celebration of the phenomenal women in our lives, acknowledging their contributions, honoring their achievements, and supporting their dreams. Let's strive for a world where every woman is celebrated, respected, and given equal opportunities to thrive."

