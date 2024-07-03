Women’s Day: Kumkum Bhagya actor Abrar Qazi shares, ‘My mother’s belief in me has helped and motivated me to become the person I am today’

MUMBAI: Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 to celebrate the spirit of womanhood and brings to focus on fighting back issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. It empowers women to stand up for themselves and be opinionated.

On this occasion Abrar Qazi, who essays the role of Rajvansh from Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya highlights the importance of this day.

He says, "On this Women's Day, let us not only celebrate the remarkable achievements of women but also recognize the ongoing journey towards true equality. As an actor, I try to use my voice to advocate for inclusivity, diversity, and respect for all genders. The only woman in my life at the moment is my mother, and I will be celebrating her this Women’s Day. My plan is to surprise her by gifting her something she loves, and as she doesn’t like outside food much, I will be cooking her favorite meal for her. I truly believe that my mother’s belief in me has helped and motivated me to become the person I am today. On this Women’s Day, I hope we create a world where every woman is empowered to dream, achieve, and thrive.”

Well said Abrar!