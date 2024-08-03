Women’s Day: Rupali Ganguly reveals the GREATEST LIFE LESSONS that Anupamaa has taught her!

Today as we celebrate Women’s Day, Rupali Ganguly has revealed to a media portal how she landed the role of Anupamaa and what all she has learnt from the character.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 14:35
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television. The show features Rupali Ganguly in the lead role and the show has served as an inspiration to many women. It has taught them how to be independent and follow their dreams despite being home-makers.

Today as we celebrate Women’s Day, Rupali Ganguly has revealed to a media portal how she landed the role of Anupamaa and what all has she learnt from the character. (Also Read: Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama recalls her traumatic life with Vanraj )

She said that she was very naïve when she bagged the role and she had auditioned for Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi back in 2000’s. She mentioned going through rejection earlier and that she waited from 11:30 in the morning to 7:00pm to re-audition as she wanted the role desperately.

The actress went on to say that after many years she was invited to the first party of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later lost touch. When she was sitting in the Mahakal temple she got an offer and there has been no looking back since then as she has complete support of her husband.

Speaking about the role of Anupamaa, Rupali said that she told Mr. Rajan Shahi that she had put on weight and that she will lose weight in a span of seven days but he told her that she is perfect and that he wants a simple mother, not a model. (Also Read: Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj irked to know about Vanraj and Anupama living under the same roof )

Rupali expressed that she has learnt self-acceptance, self-esteem, self-love and self-confidence from Anupamaa and those are the greatest lessons she has learnt in life. 

