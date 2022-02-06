Wonderful! THIS actress is roped in to play Manav Gohil’s ex-wife in Kaamnaa

MUMBAI: Gouri Tonnk, who was last seen in Shakti – Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki, will join the cast of Kaamnaa to play the role of Manav’s ex-wife, Niharika Kapoor.

Also Read: Gouri Tonnk quit 'Shakti' with a heavy heart due to THIS reason

Talking about the show, Gouri was quoted saying, “I had heard about this show and the fact that the concept and the storyline are different from the run-of-the-mill shows. It was good to know that someone attempted something new. So, I was quite excited when I was offered Kaamnaa, as I had always liked the concept.”

The actress is returning to work after two years. She had quit Shakti in June 2020 because of the COVID-19 situation then.

Talking about her character in the show, she said, “Bohot maza aane wala hai. The audience will see how Niharika torments Vaibhav and takes her revenge. Now, one has to watch the show to know how she goes about it. The graph of my character and the track is really good and so is my look on the show. It will be hot and fab (smiles). My character will be multilayered.”

Kaamnaa is a daily show that features Manav Gohil, Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma in lead roles. as. Gouri’s entry will lead to a lot of twists in the storyline.



