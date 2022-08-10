Wonderful! Neha Marda’s baby girl who was born prematurely finally comes home after 19 days in the hospital

But now after 19 days the baby is finally home and Neha got her house decorated with balloons, lights and other decor.
Neha Marda

MUMBAI :   Popular Television actress Neha Marda welcomed her first child, a baby girl this month on April 7th. However due to the baby being born prematurely, she couldn’t bring the little one home. But now after 19 days the baby is finally home and Neha got her house decorated with balloons, lights and other decor. 

Neha shared a video on her Instagram page showing her excitement on receiving her baby and finally bringing her home. She captioned the post, “Finally !! Our angel has come home. Sharing some emotions full of excitement, happiness , anxiety , fear , surprise and satisfaction.”

Her fans showed lots of love. One wrote, “Congratulations Neha maa so sweet baby girl” Another fan wrote, “Love you dii .....aap ke liye ye khubsurat pal he mata rani aap ko or baby ko hamesha khush rakhe .... Happy family” One commented, “Congratulations for your baby girl”

In November, Neha announced her pregnancy through a stunning picture from a photoshoot with hubby Ayushman Agarwal. She was seen cradling her baby bump in a gorgeous red satin cowl neck dress. She captioned the picture, “Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam. Finally god has arrived in me. Baby coming soon 2023”

Neha and Ayushman got married in 2012 and after 10 years the couple will become parents. Neha gained immense success after appearing on the TV show Balika Vadhu as Gehna. She has also been part of shows like Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, Piyaa Albela, Doli Armaano Ki, Mamta and many more.

