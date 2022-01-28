Wonderful! THIS is what Ankita Lokhande has to say about doing bold scenes in TV shows

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is a popular television actor who has worked in a series of Bollywood films as well. She has lately been in the news for her work in the second season of Pavitra Rishta which is all set to release on Friday. As the actor got married to long-term boyfriend Vicky Jain last year. She recently opened up on doing bold scenes after marriage and why she has never been a fan of them from the very beginning.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Lokhande opens up on husband Vicky Jain's reaction to her Pavitra Rishta 2.0 - It's Never Too Late Season 2 trailer, reveals one quality that hubby shares with Manav's character

In a recent conversation with Times of India, Ankita Lokhande opened up about doing bold scenes in her shows and her husband Vicky Jain’s take on it. “That is me who I am and it has always been my choice. I feel I can’t do such scenes. But of course, after marriage I don’t feel just me, I feel even Vicky has a few reservations, there are things which even he can’t do now. I always see it like this, that if he’s doing something for me, I also need to take care of his emotions and I respect that. I don’t think there can be any problem between us because of bold projects”, she said.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to PARTICIPATE in StarPlus' The Smart Jodi?

Ankita Lokhande further explained her perspective and added, “At the end of the day, I personally have been a person who has never liked doing such roles. And it’s not like he has problems. I want to be clear that if an offer or something bold comes up he will look at it with an open mind. I am saying from my side that I don’t want to do it or hurt him. Theek hai yaar nahi kiya toh nahi kiya ye ek scene”

Credit: koimoi