“Working with Madhuri Dixit is a learning experience for me,” says Suniel Shetty on co-judging COLORS’ Dance Deewane

MUMBAI: All set to offer viewers the grandest spectacle, COLORS' highly anticipated 'Dance Deewane' is already sparking conversations on the dance revolution ahead of its premiere. The dance battle unites dancers of three generations, curating India's dance families bound by the deewangi for the art. Joining forces with the evergreen queen of dance Madhuri Dixit Nene on the judges' panel is Bollywood's favourite Anna, Suniel Shetty. Surprisingly, this dance extravaganza marks the first collaboration of the two icons. In an interesting twist, the Dhadkan star, Suniel Shetty is turning to the Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri for some insider tips on judging.

In a candid conversation, Suniel Shetty opened up about how his co-judge, Madhuri has been helping him in becoming comfortable with judging ‘Dance Deewane’ and addressing his concerns and questions. He says, “She has been very thoughtful about taking care of me because she knew that I am getting into something new. She did that beautifully. And not just her, the team and Bharti made it very easy for me. The team has taught me how everything works and they’re all very good I’m settled now. Madhuri is the queen of expressions and dance, and working with her is a learning experience for me. I'll take home many things from here and I have always been in awe of her as an actor and human being. That smile can kill! I try to focus more on the stage and less on watching her. (He chuckles)”

'Dance Deewane' will premiere on the 3rd of February 2024 and air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS.